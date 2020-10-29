Alaska hospital CEO to retire

Chuck Bill, CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, is retiring, according to TV station KTOO.

Mr. Bill said his tentative last day at the helm is Feb. 5, though he has offered to serve as an adviser during a search for his successor, the station reported.

Mr. Bill has helmed Bartlett Regional since May 2014. Before that, he was assistant administrator of physician development at the Centura Health Physician Group in Durango, Colo.

