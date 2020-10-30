Providence names new chief nursing officer

Providence, a 51-hospital health system based in Renton, Wash., has selected Sylvain "Syl" Trepanier, DNP, RN, as systemwide chief nursing officer, the organization said Oct. 29.

Dr. Trepanier is chief clinical executive for Providence's Southern California region and will assume his new role Jan. 1.

In this new role, he will focus on the health system's nursing workforce and clinical strategy as well as Providence's Nursing Institute and Clinical Academy, Providence said.

"The CNO serves as a champion for our nurses and the invaluable role they play caring for the people in our communities, as well as ensuring we are attracting and retaining the most skilled and compassionate nurses. I know Syl will do both," Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said in a statement. "With 30,000 nurses, we have a unique opportunity to show how nurses are at the heart of our mission and helping achieve our vision of health for a better world."

Dr. Trepanier will succeed Deb Burton, PhD, RN, who is retiring.

