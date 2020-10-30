Renown Health names new chief nursing officer

Renown Health in Reno, Nev., has selected Debra Adornetto-Garcia, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer for acute hospital services, the health system said Oct. 29.

Dr. Adornetto-Garcia has served as chief nursing officer of Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi (Texas) - Shoreline since 2018.

Previously, she held senior nursing roles with Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, Ariz., the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver.

Renown Health is a four-hospital integrated network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California.

More articles on executive moves:

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center CEO to retire

Alaska hospital CEO to retire

Mercy Health names new COO, CFO of Youngstown market

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.