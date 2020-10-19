UHS names new CMO for behavioral health division

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services has selected Mark Friedlander, MD, as CMO for its behavioral health division.

In his new role, Dr. Friedlander will focus on the medical strategy of UHS' behavioral health facilities, including thought leadership, oversight of medical staff and utilization management, the for-profit hospital operator said in a news release.

Previously, Dr. Friedlander spent nine years as CMO for Aetna's behavioral health unit. He was also corporate medical director for Penn-Friends Behavioral Health Systems in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., and, before that, director of outpatient clinic and adolescent inpatient care at Friends Hospital, a UHS-owned behavioral health facility in Philadelphia.

Dr. Friedlander earned his medical degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, and an MBA from Old Westbury-based New York Institute of Technology. He is a board-certified and practicing psychiatrist.

