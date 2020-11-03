Tampa General taps Brigham exec as CMO

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital has tapped Peggy Duggan, MD, as executive vice president and CMO, effective Jan. 24, the academic medical center said Nov. 2.

Dr. Duggan is CMO and vice president of medical affairs at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston. She also has served as medical director of the Brigham and Women's Faulkner Breast Center since 2002.

Dr. Duggan earned her medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. She is a board-certified breast surgeon.

