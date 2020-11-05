Kaiser Permanente names new CMO: 6 notes

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has selected Andrew Bindman, MD, as executive vice president and CMO, the health system said Nov. 5.

Six notes:

1. Dr. Bindman is a board-certified general internist.

2. He served as director of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and as a professor of medicine, and of epidemiology and biostatistics, at the University of California, San Francisco.

3. He was a health policy fellow for the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee.

4. Dr. Bindman served within HHS as a senior adviser and as director for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

5. During his time at HHS, Dr. Bindman helped implement the ACA.

6. Currently, Dr. Bindman serves on the National Academy of Medicine's board for healthcare services.

