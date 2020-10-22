Erlanger names new chief nursing executive

Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn., has named Rachel Harris, BSN, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive, the organization said Oct. 22.

Ms. Harris has served as interim chief nursing executive for Erlanger since Jan Keys, DNP, RN, retired in June.

"Since her interim appointment in June, Rachel has worked tirelessly to listen to and advocate for our staff, and she has provided me wise and straightforward counsel," William Jackson Jr., MD, president and CEO of Erlanger, said in a news release. "Her professional growth within the nursing ranks has reflected a desire to address challenges and opportunities from the front lines, and this is demonstrated in her leadership approach. Rachel is committed to helping develop a culture at Erlanger where our people are the first priority."

Ms. Harris previously served as assistant chief nursing officer of Erlanger East and North hospitals in Chattanooga.

