Lee Health shakes up leadership

Lee Health in Fort Myers, Fla. has promoted several leaders and expanded several roles.

The health system said Oct. 21 that the changes are "to allow for more integration of clinical operations and improve collaboration across the system."

Kris Fay was tapped as chief officer, population health and physician services, and David Cato was named chief officer of outpatient and hospital operations and post-acute care. Armando Llechu was appointed chief officer of hospital operations and women and children's services. Venkat Prasad, MD, was selected as CMO of population health and physician services.

Jennifer Higgins, RN, will remain vice president of operations and chief nurse executive at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers and will serve as interim system chief nursing officer, Lee Health said.

Ms. Fay is an eight-year veteran of Lee Health. The organization said her newly expanded role includes oversight of population health, Lee Physician Group, systemwide case management and service lines of behavioral health and oncology, neurosciences and Heart and Vascular Institute.

Mr. Cato, a 14-year veteran of Lee health, is also taking on an expanded role. The organization said he will be responsible for operations of all outpatient facilities and post-acute services; orthopedic service line; emergency departments, surgery, respiratory, radiology, rehabilitation and laboratory services systemwide. He will also be responsible for Lee Health's emergency preparedness plan.

Mr. Llechu has worked at Lee Health since 2017 and oversees Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers. Lee Health said he will now be responsible for operations, quality and cost management of all of the health system's adult hospitals and women and children's service lines.

Dr. Prasad has spent the last three years at Lee Health. He will continue in dyad leadership with Ms. Fay, overseeing population health, Lee Physician Group, systemwide case management and various service lines. He and Ms. Fay's responsibilities also include development of value-based care models.

Ms. Higgins joined Lee Health 20 years ago. She started as an emergency room nurse and has held various senior operational positions.

More articles on executive moves:

Roper St. Francis Healthcare names 1st physician CEO

Bassett Healthcare Network names 1st chief people and diversity officer

Methodist Le Bonheur names new chief human resources officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.