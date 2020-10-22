SSM Health hospital names new CMO

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis selected Marya Strand, MD, as CMO, the hospital said Oct. 21.

Dr. Strand has served as interim CMO since June and was recently promoted to full professor in the neonatology division of the pediatrics department at Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

She earned her medical degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

