Cleveland Clinic names executive chief nursing officer

Cleveland Clinic has tapped Meredith Foxx, APRN, MSN, as executive chief nursing officer of its Stanley Shalom Zielony Institute for Nursing Excellence, according to an announcement made Oct. 22.

Ms. Foxx has served in the position on an interim basis since June when Kelly Hancock, DNP, RN, was named chief caregiver officer, the health system said. Ms. Foxx will be responsible for Cleveland Clinic's Stanley Shalom Zielony Institute for Nursing Excellence, which oversees the practice and education of about 28,000 nursing caregivers.

"Meredith is an accomplished and well-respected leader within our organization," Dr. Hancock said in a statement. "She is dedicated to nursing excellence and will continue to build on our reputation as one of the top nursing organizations in the country."

Ms. Foxx is a 16-year veteran of Cleveland Clinic, most recently serving as associate chief nursing officer of advanced practice nursing and nursing quality and practice. Cleveland Clinic said she also has led nursing quality and practice integration into the health system's newly acquired hospitals.

Ms. Foxx earned her MBA from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and a master's degree in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She is certified as a clinical nurse specialist and a nurse practitioner in pediatrics.

