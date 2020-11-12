CEO named for UVA Medical Center

UVA Health has tapped Wendy Horton as CEO of UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., the health system said Nov. 12.

Ms. Horton has served as COO of the medical center since March. Effective Nov. 15, she will take the helm from K. Craig Kent, MD, who has served as interim CEO of the medical center, in addition to his role as University of Virginia's executive vice president for health affairs.

Previously, Ms. Horton was chief administrative officer of the College of Medicine and Faculty Group Practice at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She also was vice president of operations at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, based in Madison.

Ms. Horton earned her MBA in marketing and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her Doctor of Pharmacy from Salt Lake City-based University of Utah.

