Tower Health shakes up hospital leadership: 6 things to know

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health is making leadership changes for its Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa., the health system said Nov. 10.

Six things to know:

1. Claire Mooney, DNP, RN, president and CEO of Tower Health's Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., will helm Brandywine Hospital.

2. Dr. Mooney will replace former interim Brandywine Hospital CEO Vik Acharya, who resigned.

3. Clint Matthews, president and CEO of Tower Health, wrote in a memo to employees and medical staff: "We are grateful to Vik for his steady guidance of Brandywine Hospital, especially during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," the health system said.

4. Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals are also consolidating finance and nursing leadership, Tower Health said. Jennersville Hospital CFO Michael Szymanski and Jennersville Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Michael Coveney, MSN, RN, will take on those responsibilities for Brandywine Hospital.

5. Tower Health said Barbara Romig, DNP, RN, who has served as interim chief nursing officer of Brandywine Hospital, will go back to serving as health system vice president of nursing clinical practice and education.

6. According to the health system, Mr. Matthews wrote in his memo that the leadership changes are "part of Tower Health's broader strategy of streamlining and centralizing decision-making within the system so we can better meet the many challenges of providing quality healthcare to our communities."

