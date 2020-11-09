UC Medical Center in Cincinnati appoints 5 leaders to new roles

Five hospital leaders at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati have been promoted or taken on new responsibilities, the medical center said Nov. 9.

Effective Nov. 2, Teri Grau, BSN, RN, was promoted to vice president and chief nursing officer;Tyler French was promoted to assistant vice president of capacity management; and Becky Allen was promoted to assistant vice president of operations.

Dennis Thomas was promoted to assistant vice president of support services, and Harold Dillow was promoted to assistant vice president of supply chain.

Ms. Grau most recently served as assistant vice president of professional services for UC Medical Center, and Mr. French was director of traction management for UC Medical Center.

Ms. Allen has served as director of radiology at UC Medical Center and enterprise director of radiology for UC Health system, hospital officials said in a news release. She will continue to oversee radiology at the system level.

Mr. Thomas most recently served as senior director for support services at UC Medical Center, and Mr. Dillow has served at UC Health system for five years as director of supply chain.

UC Health system said Mr. Dillow will continue to serve at the system level in addition to his role at UC Medical Center.

