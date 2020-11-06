9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Oct. 30:

1. Sheldon Barr, MSN, was named CEO of South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, Fla.

2. Eva Benedict is retiring as president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.

3. Wendy Carver, PhD, was named chief compliance officer of Southwestern Health Resources, the clinically integrated network of Dallas-based UT Southwestern and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources.

4. Peggy Duggan, MD, was named executive vice president and CMO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

5. Serpil Erzurum, MD, was named chief research and academic officer at Cleveland Clinic.

6. Danielle Guffrey, MD, was selected as medical director of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin (Ohio), scheduled to open in 2021.

7. Kim Menzel was tapped as the top executive for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Roseville service area, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

8. Beri Ridgeway, MD, was appointed chief of staff of Cleveland Clinic.

9. Denise Robinson, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nurse executive of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

