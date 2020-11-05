CEO of U of Rochester hospital to retire

Eva Benedict is retiring as president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.

Ms. Benedict will retire in July after 40 years in healthcare, the hospital said Nov. 5.

"Throughout her career — and most especially since she has been CEO — Eva has provided visionary leadership needed to ensure the future of local healthcare services," Rich Ewell, president of the hospital board of directors, said in a news release.

Ms. Benedict has helmed Jones Memorial since 2007.

During her tenure, the hospital became an affiliate of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medicine, and the region added oncology clinics and infusion centers, the hospital said. Ms. Benedict also is credited with playing a key role in recruiting several leaders and medical staff.

The hospital said she and her husband plan to move to Virginia and will be closer to family.

Ms. Benedict's successor has not been named.

