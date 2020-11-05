Southwestern Health Resources names new chief compliance officer

Southwestern Health Resources, the 29-hospital clinically integrated network of Dallas-based UT Southwestern and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources, has tapped Wendy Carver, PhD, as chief compliance officer, the network said Nov. 5.

Dr. Carver brings three decades of healthcare experience to the role.

Most recently, she was chief compliance and privacy officer for PacificSource, an insurance company in Portland, Ore.

She also previously held compliance and regulatory affairs leadership roles for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator, as well as insurers Centene Corp. and Health Net.

She is a U.S. Army veteran.

More articles on executive moves:

6 recent hospital, health system COO moves

New Jersey chief hospital executive resigns

Bassett Healthcare names chief physician executive, chief nurse executive

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.