6 recent hospital, health system COO moves

The following hospital and health system COO moves have been reported since Oct. 6.

1. Nasim Afsar, MD, was selected as COO of Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health.

2. Steve Burriss was promoted to COO of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.

3. Lee Ann Liska was named COO of Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

4. Shannon Sullivan was selected as president and COO of Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I.

5. Martin Tursky was selected as market COO of Mercy Health - Youngstown (Ohio).

6. Nanette Vergara, MSN, RN, was tapped as COO of Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley (Calif.) Medical Center.

