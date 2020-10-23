Care New England names president, COO of Women and Infants Hospital

Care New England Health System selected Shannon Sullivan as president and COO of Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., officials said.

Ms. Sullivan is an 18-year veteran of Care New England, most recently serving as interim COO of Women and Infants. Her other previous roles at the organization include executive director of care coordination and chief access officer, as well as vice president of operations at Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I.

During her tenure, she oversaw the construction of field hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Ms. Sullivan is finishing an executive master's degree in healthcare leadership from Brown University in Providence, and earned a master's degree in social work from Boston College.

More articles on executive moves:

Roper St. Francis Healthcare names 1st physician CEO

Bassett Healthcare Network names 1st chief people and diversity officer

Adventist Health Portland names new president

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.