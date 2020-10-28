UNC Health names 2 leaders

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health has promoted Steve Burriss to COO of the academic medical system and named Jessie Tucker III, PhD, president and CEO of Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro, N.C.

Dr. Tucker will begin his new role Dec. 14 and replace president and CEO Janie Jaberg, who is retiring, said UNC Health.

Dr. Tucker is a retired Army lieutenant colonel and president of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's Methodist South Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Previously, he was senior vice president and COO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

Mr. Burriss will begin his new role March 1 and replace Gary Park, who is retiring, said UNC Health.

Mr. Burriss most recently served as regional president at UNC Health, overseeing UNC Medical Center, UNC Rex Healthcare and the ambulatory division.

UNC Health said he will remain responsible for those entities in his COO role, and the health system does not intend to hire a new president of the Triangle Region.

