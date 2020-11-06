Cleveland Clinic promotes 3 leaders

Cleveland Clinic has promoted three physician leaders, the health system said Nov. 6.

Beri Ridgeway, MD, was appointed chief of staff; Donald Malone Jr., MD, was named president of Ohio Hospitals and Family Health Centers; and Serpil Erzurum, MD, was named chief research and academic officer, a newly created role.

Dr. Ridgeway, who will assume her new role Jan. 1, is associate chief of staff and chair of Cleveland Clinic's OB-GYN & Women’s Health Institute. Previously, she was a staff physician in Cleveland Clinics department of obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr. Malone, a practicing psychiatrist, has served as president of Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland since 2013. He also chairs Cleveland Clinic's department of psychiatry and psychology.

Dr. Erzurum chairs Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute and will expand this role as chief research and academic officer. She is a staff physician in Cleveland Clinic's Respiratory Institute.

