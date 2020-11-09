RWJBarnabas Health promotes 9 leaders

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has promoted nine leaders as part of a realignment that includes a renewed commitment to ending racism and a more streamlined operations and management approach, the health system said Nov. 9.

John Doll was promoted to chief financial and administrative officer; Mark Manigan was promoted to chief strategy and business development officer; and Michael Knecht was promoted to chief marketing and communications officer.

Patrick Knaus is the new executive vice president of system strategy; Deb Lienhardt is the new executive vice president of business development and innovation, and Stephen O'Mahony, MD, is the new senior vice president and chief health information officer.

DeAnna Minus-Vincent was promoted to senior vice president and chief social integration and health equity strategist; Deborah Larkin-Carney, BSN, RN, was promoted to senior vice president of quality and patient safety and patient experience; and Gail Kosyla was promoted to senior vice president of system financial operations.

"Over the last seven months, our leaders, physicians and staff have cared for our communities under truly extraordinary circumstances," Barry Ostrowsky, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health, said in a news release. "We have learned a great deal through this crisis, and as we look to instill new best practices, our priority remains the health and well-being of our patients and staff. This realignment will allow us to better serve New Jersey through a more concerted approach to population health management and a nimble platform that can quickly adapt to the pandemics and emergencies of the future."

Mr. Doll will take responsibility for the expansion and reorganization of RWJBarnabas Health's finance division and lead a strategic planning council, the health system said.

Mr. Manigan will continue leading the health system's business development and oversee the evolution of the organization's strategic plan.

RWJBarnabas said Mr. Knecht will continue leading strategic marketing, internal communications, digital/interactive communications, media relations and selected corporate partnerships, and Mr. Knaus will continue strategic planning and market analysis.

Ms. Lienhardt will focus on innovation, and Dr. O'Mahony will continue developing and implementing the RWJBarnabas Health vision for IT.

Ms. Minus-Vincent will be responsible for the health system's anti-racist strategy while continuing to oversee housing and community development programs, and Ms. Larkin-Carney will be responsible for hospital quality and safety programs.

RWJBarnabas Health said Ms. Kosyla will continue as CFO of the health system's central region and oversee the health system's corporate finance, supply chain and revenue cycle.

