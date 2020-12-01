Guthrie CEO to retire

Joseph Scopelliti, MD, is retiring as president and CEO of the Guthrie Clinic, the Sayre, Pa.-based health system said Dec. 1.

Dr. Scopelliti, a practicing gastroenterologist, began his Guthrie residency and fellowship in 1979 and joined the organization in 1984. During his tenure, he has served as co-CEO of the health system; president and CEO of the medical group; president of the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital medical staff; and vice president for clinical affairs for the medical group.

For the last eight years he has been the sole CEO of the health system, and he is also a clinical professor in the department of medicine at Scranton, Pa.-based Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

"We are extremely grateful for Dr. Scopelliti's excellent leadership," Ken Levitzky, chair of Guthrie's board of directors, said in a news release. "Under his direction, Guthrie made significant strides in its ongoing mission to deliver superior patient care. Through his example, we have strengthened our system's culture of trust and collaboration, with the patient at the center of every decision."

Guthrie said Dr. Scopelliti will remain CEO until his successor is in place.

