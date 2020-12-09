UPMC names president of emergency medicine center, air ambulance service

James Houser was tapped as president of the Center for Emergency Medicine of Western Pennsylvania and the region's STAT MedEvac critical care air ambulance transport system, Pittsburgh-based UPMC health system said.

Mr. Houser is a four-year veteran of the center, a Pittsburgh-based multihospital consortium that trains paramedics and emergency medical technicians. Most recently, he was the center's senior director of medical operations and chief clinical officer. He also was vice president at MedFlight in Columbus, Ohio.

Mr. Houser will lead the center as well as its clinical arm, STAT MedEvac, UPMC said.

He succeeds Doug Garretson, who retired in October.

