Dana-Farber Cancer Institute names general counsel, chief governance officer

John Ryan was tapped as the next senior vice president, general counsel and chief governance officer at Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the institute said.

Mr. Ryan began his new role Dec. 14. He succeeds Richard Boskey, who is retiring.

"John's sharp mind and deep understanding of the full range of legal issues affecting a complex organization such as Dana-Farber will be a tremendous asset in helping advance our patient care and research goals," Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and CEO, Dana-Farber, said in a news release. "I look forward to working with him and the excellent legal team here that he is joining."

Mr. Ryan most recently was general counsel and corporate secretary at the Jackson Laboratory, an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution based in Bar Harbor, Maine. He also worked at Unilife Corp. and Aramark Corp., and was a partner at the Philadelphia-based law firm Duane Morris.

Mr. Ryan earned his law degree from Northwestern University in Chicago.

More articles on executive moves:

Allegheny Health Network names VP of diversity, equity and inclusion

Maine health system appoints chief patient experience officer

10 women making moves in healthcare leadership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.