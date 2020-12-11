10 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported on or after Dec. 4.

1. Ava Collins was named CEO of MetroWest Medical Center campuses in Natick and Framingham, Mass., according to framinghamsource.com.

2. Laura Buczkowski was named senior vice president and CFO of York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

3. Erica DeBoer, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

4. Mendy Goonan was tapped as chief patient experience officer of Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare.

5. Jean Mixer, chief digital transformation officer and vice president of strategy at Boston Children's Hospital, is leaving her job at the hospital at the end of the year.

6. Amy Ross was promoted to senior vice president of strategic planning and service lines at UChicago Medicine, according to an internal announcement shared with Becker's Dec. 10.

7. Maria Ryan, PhD, CEO of Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., is stepping down from her role next year.

8. Allison Suttle, MD, departed her role as CMO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

9. Veronica Villalobos was named vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network.

10. Angela Yochem was tapped as executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer of Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health.

