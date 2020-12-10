Chief digital transformation officer to leave Boston Children's

Jean Mixer, chief digital transformation officer and vice president of strategy at Boston Children's Hospital, is leaving her job at the hospital at the end of the year, the hospital confirmed.

Spokesperson Bethany Tripp said Ms. Mixer will return to being an external consultant as CEO of mixerconsulting and will continue to serve on several boards.

Ms. Mixer launched and ran mixerconsulting for eight years, and she spent 12 years at Boston Consulting Group. She also serves on the board of directors of Kaleido Biosciences, a biotechnology company focused on the microbiome, and was on the board of directors for a medical technology company.

This year "was very challenging. It was also a year of innovation," Ms. Mixer said in a holiday message shared with Becker's. "At Boston Children's Hospital, our digital health strategy paid off as we were able to scale virtual visits (now 50 percent of our outpatient visits), reach patients in 100+ countries, and launch online COVID global tracking, triage and vaccine support."



She said she looks forward to helping a broader set of organizations next year.

More articles on executive moves:

Novant Health names chief transformation and digital officer

Maine health system appoints chief patient experience officer

UPMC names president of emergency medicine center, air ambulance service

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.