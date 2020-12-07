New Hampshire hospital CEO to step down

Maria Ryan, PhD, CEO of Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., is stepping down from her role in early 2021, according to the Valley News.

Ms. Ryan didn't give a reason for her departure. She has helmed the 35-bed hospital for the past decade. She told Cottage Hospital's board on Nov. 19 that she will exit her role Jan. 30.

Mark Gleicher, who chairs the hospital's board, credited Ms. Ryan with putting Cottage Hospital in a "good place. Financially we're in a very strong place. Surprisingly strong. It's crazy." Mr. Gleicher said board members want to ask Ms. Ryan to stay after Jan. 30 to help with the transition process.

Ms. Ryan started working at Cottage Hospital in 2006 as chief nursing officer and COO. Outside of CEO duties, Ms. Ryan has been linked to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The two launched a radio show together in New York. In August, Ms. Ryan attended a Republican National Convention event in Washington, D.C., where she was pictured without a mask next to Mr. Giuliani, according to Valley News. A hospital spokesperson told the newspaper that at the time, attendees were being tested frequently for COVID-19 and all people at Cottage Hospital wear a mask.



More articles on executive moves:

West Virginia hospital CEO to step down

Arizona hospital CEO resigns; CFO named interim replacement

22 recent hospital, health system executive moves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.