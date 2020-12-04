22 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported on or after Nov. 27:

1. Evaline Alessandrini, MD, was named executive vice president, CMO and interim COO of Cincinnati-based UC Health.

2. Lisa Badeau was named chief marketing and communications officer of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health.

3. Mark Casanova was named CEO of Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional Hospital.

4. J. Roger Davis was named president and CEO of Conifer Health Solutions, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's subsidiary that offers revenue cycle management and care services.

5. Irene Dumanis was promoted to CEO of Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

6. Michelle Edwards, DNP, MSN, was named chief experience officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.

7. Delvecchio Finley, CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System, resigned before taking new roles as president and CEO of Atrium Health Navicent, part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

8. Peter Gilbert was tapped to serve as the first senior vice president and COO of Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare.

9. Clay Holderman was named president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

10. Sanjeeb Khatua, MD, was named president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health's clinic enterprise, UnityPoint Clinic.

11. Barbara Martin was hired as CEO of West Suburban Medical Center and River Forest Medical Campus in Oak Park, Ill.

12. Tom McGinn, MD, was tapped as system executive vice president of physician enterprise at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

13. Van McGrue, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.

14. Jalyn McKelleb, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing executive officer of Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican San Martín Campus in Las Vegas.

15. Kevin Nokels resigned Dec. 2 as president and CEO of Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's health system.

16. Deneen Richmond was named president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham, Md.

17. Joseph Scopelliti, MD, is retiring as president and CEO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

18. Lance Sewell was named president of Orlando Health South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Fla.

19. Patrick Sharp was named CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, Colo.

20. Jim Tavary resigned as president and CEO of Wickenburg (Ariz.) Community Hospital & Clinics.

21. Laura Thornley, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Rose Medical Center in Denver.

22. William Wagnon was named CEO of St. John's Health in Jackson, Wyo.

