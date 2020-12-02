St. Luke's health system's CEO resigns

Kevin Nokels resigned Dec. 2 as president and CEO of Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's health system, according to the Star Tribune.

St. Luke's did not provide a reason for his departure, according to the newspaper.

"We thank Kevin for the talent he brought to St. Luke's, especially during this incredibly challenging pandemic," Herb Minke, vice chair of the St. Luke's board, said in a statement obtained by the Star Tribune.

A spokesperson did not immediately return the newspaper's requests for more information.

Mr. Nokels had helmed St. Luke's since August 2019. Before joining St. Luke's, he was president of CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Neb.

CFO Eric Lohn and CMO Nicholas Van Deelen, MD, are serving as interim co-president/CEOs of St. Luke's, according to the health system website. St. Luke's said they will serve as interim co-president/CEOs until the middle of 2021, when "the board of directors will reevaluate and determine the permanent organizational structure," the Star Tribune reported.

St. Luke's includes two hospitals, more than 40 primary and specialty care clinics and two pharmacies.

