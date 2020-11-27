Alameda Health CEO resigns

Trustees for Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System accepted a resignation letter from system CEO Delvecchio Finley at a board meeting Nov. 24, according to the East Bay Times.

The health system did not indicate whether the resignation was expected or requested, according to the San Francisco Business Times. The resignation came about a month after the Alameda County board of supervisors fired five members of the board of trustees who oversee the health system.

Mr. Finley resigned after serving more than five years as the CEO of Alameda Health System.

In a statement released after the Nov. 24 meeting, the board thanked Mr. Finley for leading the health system during "the most tumultuous period in healthcare."

"From shifting from a hospital-focused delivery system to population health management, he has positioned AHS well to address the future healthcare needs of the community," board president Noha Aboelata, MD, said in a statement to the East Bay Times.

