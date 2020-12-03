Providence names first chief experience officer

Providence, a 51-hospital health system based in Renton, Wash., has tapped Michelle Edwards, DNP, MSN, as its first chief experience officer, the organization said Dec. 3.

Dr. Edwards will assume her new role Jan. 11. She will oversee patient experience while focusing on patient digital access and navigation.

"The Providence promise is to know me, care for me, ease my way. Michelle will help bring this promise to life in her new role," Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said in a news release. "Ensuring our patients have access to the easiest and most appropriate path of care is a top priority at Providence and we are excited to see what she will accomplish."

Dr. Edwards is system senior vice president for advanced practice at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. She also was the first advanced practice leader for Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives, which merged with San Francisco-based Dignity Health to form CommonSpirit, said Providence.

Dr. Edwards earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and her master's degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

