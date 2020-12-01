Tenet names CEO of Conifer Health Solutions

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare on Dec. 1 selected J. Roger Davis as the new president and CEO of Conifer Health Solutions, its revenue cycle subsidiary.

Mr. Davis has over 30 years of experience in strategic planning for the commercial growth of hospitals and healthcare facilities. He also has extensive experience developing and implementing technology, infrastructure upgrades and performance improvement programs for hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Before joining Tenet, Mr. Davis most recently served as president and CEO of Revint Solutions, a revenue integrity company in the healthcare sector.

"Roger brings a superior knowledge base and proven track record gained from years of experience building and leading high-performing organizations within dynamic healthcare settings," Tenet President and COO Saum Sutaria, MD, who Mr. Davis will report to, said in a news release. "In particular, Roger has a depth of expertise that spans customer service, business development, infrastructure build-out and advanced technology solutions.”

