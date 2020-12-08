WellSpan Health names new CFO

Laura Buczkowski was named senior vice president and CFO of WellSpan Health, the York, Pa.-based health system said.

Ms. Buczkowski began her role Nov. 30. She replaces Mike O'Connor, who is retiring.

"Laura has a proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams within the complex healthcare environment," Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, president and CEO of WellSpan Health, said in a news release. "We are excited she can bring her expertise to WellSpan and help us deliver on our goal of making healthcare more accessible and affordable."

Ms. Buczkowski most recently was CFO of the Atlantic Group of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health. Before that, she served in various roles at Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours Health System, which merged with Cincinnati-based Mercy Health in 2018 to form Bon Secours Mercy Health. She served at Bon Secours Health System as controller, director of finance and senior vice president of operations and strategic finance.

