Lutheran Health Network names CEO of downtown hospital

Lutheran Health Network has tapped Twilla Lee as CEO of its hospital under construction in downtown Fort Wayne, Ind., effective Jan. 18, according to The Journal Gazette.

Ms. Lee is administrator of hospital operations at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital East Hospital in Columbus. Before that, she held other leadership roles within the university health system.

In her new role, she will helm Lutheran Downtown Hospital, scheduled to open in 2022. The 188,000-square-foot facility will replace St. Joseph Hospital.

More articles on executive moves:

AdventHealth taps Dr. Erin Bird as CMO of Texas hospitals

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute names general counsel, chief governance officer

Envision Healthcare appoints 3 female leaders

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.