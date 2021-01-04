Mayo Clinic Health System leader to retire after 31 years

Steven Lindberg is retiring as vice chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System, the health system said.

Mr. Lindberg will retire this week after 31 years in administration.

"Today marks the end of my 31st (and final) year at Mayo. I truly feel privileged to have worked with such fantastic colleagues/friends. The next chapter of my life is entitled 'retirement,' which I am looking forward to," he posted on LinkedIn Jan. 4.

Mr. Lindberg joined Red Cedar Medical Center in Menomonie, Wis., in 1990 as a member of the administration team. During his tenure, Red Cedar became part of Mayo Clinic Health System, and Mr. Lindberg also oversaw several expansion projects, including a new clinic in Glenwood City, Wis., the health system said.

Mr. Lindberg's career includes leadership roles with various regional departments as well as serving on the boards of directors of Red Cedar and Mayo Clinic Health System – Oakridge in Osseo, Minn.

