New CEO named for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

John Herman has been tapped as CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster (Pa.) General Health, health system officials said Jan. 7.

Mr. Herman is CEO of the North Shore Region for the Ochsner Health system in New Orleans. He will begin his new role March 1.

"John's strong belief in the power of integration to drive healthier communities and his demonstrated experience leading within organizations committed to integrated care across large systems make him well-prepared to sustain and enhance LG Health's exceptional care of patients in our region," said Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

Previously, Mr. Herman served as COO of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans and was COO of Mercy Hospital of Buffalo (N.Y.). He also served as COO of Kenmore (N.Y.) Mercy Hospital.

