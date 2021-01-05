Network CEO, COO named for 2 North Carolina hospitals

Clyde Wood and Matthew Littlejohn were tapped as network CEO and network COO, respectively, of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C., and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., according to Mooresville Tribune.

Mr. Wood previously served as CEO of Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. He also served as CEO of Lakeway Regional Hospital in Morristown, Tenn.

Mr. Littlejohn was assistant CEO of North Knoxville Medical Center and was promoted to CEO of Tennova's Newport (Tenn.) Medical Center in 2019.

