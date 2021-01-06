Rhode Island hospital to be led by nurse promoted from within for first time

The Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I., has promoted chief nursing executive Maria Ducharme, DNP, RN, to president.

Dr. Ducharme previously served as senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. She is the first nurse to be promoted from inside the organization to the top leadership role since the hospital was founded in 1925, the hospital said. She is the hospital's third female president.

"Dr. Ducharme has dedicated her career to the Miriam Hospital's mission of providing advanced medical care at the highest quality level in a community setting," Timothy Babineau, MD, president and CEO of Miriam's parent company, Providence-based Lifespan, said in a news release. "I am so pleased that the Lifespan community will continue to benefit from Dr. Ducharme's deep knowledge, experience and expertise as she leads the Miriam Hospital as its next president."

Dr. Ducharme's career at the hospital spans more than 30 years. She was named senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer in 2010.

