Providence Northwest CEO to retire

Kim Williams, RN, CEO of the Providence Northwest Washington Service Area, will retire July 1, the health system said.

She oversees Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (Wash.) and Providence Medical Group Northwest.

"Leading the Northwest Service Area and working with our caregivers has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," Ms. Williams said in a news release.

"I am continually in awe of and inspired by the commitment of our caregivers to serving our mission in Snohomish County and beyond," she said. "I have held a number of positions in the past 18 years at Providence and have thoroughly enjoyed each and every one of them. I only hope I have given as much as I have received."

Before taking on the CEO role, Ms. Williams was chief administrative officer at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

She told The Daily Herald she is retiring July 1 on the same day a new inpatient mental health unit opens in Everett.

She will serve on the boards of the Snohomish County's Future Workforce Alliance board, as well as the North Sound Accountable Community of Health, through the end of this year.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.