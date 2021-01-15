California hospital CEO to retire

Larry Coomes is leaving his position as CEO of Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif., the North Bay Business Journal reported.

Mr. Coomes attributed his decision to retire to wanting to be closer to family in Florida.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put an exclamation point on the importance of being close to family," Mr. Coomes said in a statement shared with the North Bay Business Journal. "Being so far away for the past five years has grown increasingly difficult and the gravitational forces pulling us back to Florida are too strong to ignore any longer."

Mr. Coomes joined Queen of the Valley in December 2015 as COO. He was named permanent CEO of the medical center in March 2017 after serving as the hospital's interim chief executive for five months.

Before joining Queen of the Valley, Mr. Coomes was CEO at Tenet Health's Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center.

Mr. Coomes will leave his current position in early March.

More articles on executive moves:

New president named for 2 Bon Secours hospitals

Former Advocate Aurora Health leader takes new role at Ascension Wisconsin

6 recent hospital, health system COO moves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.