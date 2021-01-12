6 recent hospital, health system COO moves

The following hospital and health system chief operating officer moves have been reported since Dec. 7.

1. Matthew Littlejohn was named network COO of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C., and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., according to Mooresville Tribune.

2. Mike Nordness was tapped as chief administrative officer of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla., and group COO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Palm Beach Health Network.

3. Tammy Razmic was named COO of Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

4. Sean Smith, COO of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va., was named president of Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville, W.Va.

5. Jeremy Vronko was named COO of Spectrum Health Ludington (Mich.) Hospital, according to the Ludington Daily News.

6. Austin Wratchford was named COO of West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Fla.









