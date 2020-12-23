WVU Medicine makes leadership changes at 2 hospitals

WVU Medicine appointed new leaders at two of its hospitals, the Morgantown, W.Va.-based health system said Dec. 22.

Sean Smith, COO of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va., will become president of Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville, W.Va. The change is effective Jan. 1.



Mr. Smith is assuming the role from David Hess, MD. Dr. Hess is taking on the CEO role at the system's Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital. The role is in addition to his position as president and CEO of Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, W.Va.



More articles on executive moves:

Methodist University Hospital president resigns

South Carolina health system CEO to step down after 12 years

7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.