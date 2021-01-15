Memorial Hermann names new rehab hospital CEO

Rhonda Abbott was chosen by Memorial Hermann Health System as senior vice president and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann, according to a Jan. 12 news release.

The Houston-based health system said Ms. Abbott will oversee TIRR Memorial Hermann, an acute rehabilitation hospital, as well as TIRR Memorial Hermann's outpatient medical clinic and TIRR Memorial Hermann adult and pediatric outpatient rehabilitation locations.

Ms. Abbott is a 19-year veteran of TIRR Memorial Hermann, according to the release. Most recently, she has served as interim senior vice president and CEO of the hospital, succeeding Jerry Ashworth, who was named senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Cypress and Memorial Hermann Katy hospitals in September. She also held roles at TIRR Memorial Hermann as director of therapy services and director of clinical programs and vice president of operations.

Ms. Abbott earned her MBA from West Texas A&M University in Canyon and her master's degree in science in physical therapy from Texas Woman's University in Denton.

