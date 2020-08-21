Memorial Hermann names 3 new hospital leaders

Memorial Hermann Health System has appointed new CEOs at Texas hospitals in southeast Houston, Pearland, Cypress, Katy, The Woodlands and Humble.

Noel Cardenas was named senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southeast and Memorial Hermann Pearland hospitals, and Jerry Ashworth was named senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Cypress and Memorial Hermann Katy hospitals, the Houston-based health system announced this week. Their appointments are effective Sept. 13.

The health system also appointed Justin Kendrick senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, effective Aug. 17.

Hospital officials said the appointments are part of Memorial Hermann's new organizational structure and service line operating model, and the three leaders replace longtime leaders who moved into new roles this summer to support the new approach.

"We believe moving to a service line operating model will enable us to create exceptional experiences while delivering safe, high-quality, cost-effective care that is coordinated and seamless across the care continuum," Memorial Hermann Health System President and CEO David Callender, MD, said in a news release. "All three of these individuals have been outstanding and effective leaders in our health system for a number of years, and we are pleased they have each accepted the opportunity to continue growing their careers with Memorial Hermann."

Mr. Cardenas is vice president of operations for Memorial Hermann Northeast, and Mr. Ashworth is senior vice president and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital–Katy.

Mr. Kendrick previously was vice president of operations for Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

More articles on executive moves:

6 recent hospital CEO departures, retirements

Broward Health North names new CNO

Rady Children's adds 2 to executive team

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.