8 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

The following hospital and health system executive resignations were reported on or after Nov. 16.

1. Meghan Baston, MSN, RN, resigned as chief nursing officer of Brattleboro (Vt.) Retreat, a psychiatric and addiction treatment hospital.

2. Gary Conner resigned as executive vice president and CFO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

3. Roland Cruickshank, president of Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., resigned.

4. Delvecchio Finley, CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System, resigned before taking new roles as president and CEO of Atrium Health Navicent, part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

5. Kevin Nokels resigned as president and CEO of Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's health system.

6. Gino Santorio resigned as president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

7. Jim Tavary resigned as president and CEO of Wickenburg (Ariz.) Community Hospital & Clinics.

8. Daryl Tol resigned as president and CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida division.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.