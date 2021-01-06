Daryl Tol resigns as CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida division

Daryl Tol is resigning as president and CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida division, officials said Jan. 6.

Mr. Tol did not give a reason for his departure in a statement from AdventHealth, but he expressed gratitude for his tenure as CEO.

"I have been blessed to serve AdventHealth for 20 years and help lead this company in extending the healing ministry of Christ," he said. "AdventHealth is blessed with strong, capable leaders who will continue this important work."

Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth, said Mr. Tol's decision was unanticipated and thanked him for his service.

"He will be greatly missed. I have valued my working relationship with Daryl and appreciate the many things he has accomplished during his tenure with AdventHealth," said Mr. Shaw.

Mr. Tol became president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's Central Florida division in 2015. Before taking the helm of the division, he was president and CEO of Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center in Daytona Beach, now known as AdventHealth Daytona Beach. He also was president and CEO of Florida Hospital DeLand, now called AdventHealth DeLand, and COO of Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center.

AdventHealth said Jennifer Wandersleben, a regional CEO for the Central Florida division, will provide divisional leadership until a permanent replacement is found.

