Tower Health CFO resigns

Gary Conner has resigned as executive vice president and CFO of Tower Health.

The West Reading, Pa.-based health system confirmed the resignation, which is effective Feb. 19. A reason for the resignation was not provided.

"We appreciate Gary's contributions to Tower Health's focus on meeting the ever-changing healthcare needs of our communities," the health system stated in a news release shared with Becker's. "We thank him for his service to our mission and wish him the best."

Jim Gravell of Atlanta-based Warbird Consulting Partners will serve as interim CFO, Tower Health said.

"Jim brings nearly 30 years of experience leading multibillion dollar integrated health systems. We are confident Jim brings the right expertise and capabilities to guide Tower Health as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic and execute on our community-focused mission," the health system stated.

