Broward Health CEO resigns

Gino Santorio has resigned as president and ­­­CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Mr. Santorio resigned Nov. 13 and said his last day at Broward Health will be Feb. 11, according to the newspaper.

He is leaving to become CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Fla.

"The decision to leave Broward Health did not come easily, but relocating to Miami will bring us closer to family," said Mr. Santorio, whose wife's family lives in the Miami area, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Mr. Santorio was named president and CEO of Broward Health in December 2018. He joined the health system in September 2017 as executive vice president and COO and was acting CEO before taking on the role permanently.

Mr. Santorio helmed Broward Health amid a turnaround for the five-hospital public, nonprofit health system, which is governed by the North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. Coming into the CEO role, the health system had faced instability in leadership, legal issues and other problems, according to the Sun Sentinel.

In his resignation letter to the North Broward Hospital District Board cited by the newspaper, Mr. Santorio said Broward Health is in a good position, and "against an arduous backdrop of challenges inclusive of a global pandemic, a corporate integrity agreement and historical organizational instability" has "prevailed and remain poised for continued success."

