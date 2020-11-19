CNO resigns from Vermont psychiatric hospital

Meghan Baston, MSN, RN, has resigned as chief nursing officer of Brattleboro (Vt.) Retreat, a psychiatric and addiction treatment hospital, according to the Reformer.

Ms. Baston cited her commute as a factor in the decision.

"I have been commuting from southern New Hampshire for three years, and it is exhausting," she told the Reformer. "I am looking forward to spending time with my family. I deeply care about the Retreat, its patients, my colleagues and every employee."

In a Nov. 16 email obtained by the newspaper, Brattleboro Retreat President and CEO Louis Josephson, PhD, praised Ms. Baston as a "dedicated, talented and energetic leader" who "led efforts that have raised our standards of professionalism, transformed our approach to clinical care, and modernized our admissions process."

Assistant CNO Kayte Bak, MSN, RN-BC, will be interim CNO when Baston leaves in mid-December, Dr. Josephson said.

Ms. Baston's resignation comes about one month after the hospital announced a financial sustainability plan that includes 85 layoffs and service terminations.

Ms. Baston has served as CNO since September 2017, according to the hospital website.

More articles on executive moves:

Christ Hospital Health Network names new chief clinical officer

Lee Health names new strategy, innovation head

Lee Health promotes several leaders

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.