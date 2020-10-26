Vermont psych hospital to cut 85 jobs, close 5 programs

Brattleboro Retreat, a psychiatric and addiction treatment hospital in Vermont, will implement a financial sustainability plan that includes layoffs for 85 workers and service terminations, according to the VT Digger.

The hospital plans to end five programs by the end of the year, including its medication-assisted therapy for opioid addiction, an outpatient addiction management program and a pain management program.



Due to the scaleback of programs, 85 workers will be laid off, the hospital said. Affected employees were given a 60-day notice on Oct. 23, according to the report.

The hospital cut $8 million from its annual budget in an effort to shore up finances and prepare for long-term sustainability, the VT Digger reported.

More articles on healthcare finance:

New Hampshire health system files for bankruptcy

Hospitals fail to tell uninsured COVID-19 patients their bills are covered, NPR finds

Hospital groups urge Congress to further delay 2% Medicare payment cut

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.